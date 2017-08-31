GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 Podcasts: Rape Within a Marriage? Is It Real?

There cannot be two thoughts on a proposition that marriage is an institution based on trust, love and faith. But how does it feel when your partner breaches your trust and forces himself on you? Is the usual resort to the provision of cruelty by women enough in law or the government needs to walk an extra mile to criminalize marital rape? In this podcast, News18 explains this tussle and much more.

Debayan Roy, Aishwarya Kumar

Updated:August 31, 2017, 6:44 PM IST
