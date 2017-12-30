Video Wall

News18 Yearender 2017: Around The Year In 4 Minutes

News18.com

First published: December 30, 2017, 9:31 PM IST | Updated: 40 mins ago
So much so has happened in the year that it has almost turned out to be a whirlwind of a news. From Doklam standoff to UP CM Yogi breaking the Noida jinx, we bring to you the News18 digital's year end rap-up. So, put on your headphones and and get ready to usher in year 2018.



Produced and Creatives by Hitesh Singh
Written and Performed by Badsha Ray




