News18 Yearender 2017: Around The Year In 4 Minutes

So much so has happened in the year that it has almost turned out to be a whirlwind of a news. From Doklam standoff to UP CM Yogi breaking the Noida jinx, we bring to you the News18 digital's year end rap-up. So, put on your headphones and and get ready to usher in year 2018.







Produced and Creatives by Hitesh Singh

Written and Performed by Badsha Ray









