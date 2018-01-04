Newsprint: India Strikes Back, Kills Over 10 Pakistan Rangers and More...
Don’t have time to keep a tab on news throughout the day? CNN-News18 brings you the day’s top news and newsmakers in less than 3 minutes!
Don’t have time to keep a tab on news throughout the day? CNN-News18 brings you the day’s top news and newsmakers in less than 3 minutes! Here are today’s top picks: India strikes back, kills over 10 Pakistan rangers, India takes revenges of its BSF jawan killed on birthday, Pakistan releases video of Kulbhushan Jadhav, Speculations of Jadhav video being doctored.
ENTERTAINMENT
Actor Dileep, who was arrested and later released on bail in connection with the sexual assault of a Malayalam actress, posted on social media after a long time. The actor decided to release the first look poster of his next film titled Kumarasambhavam on Facebook with an elaborate description. He wished his fans a Happy New Year and thanked them for supporting him in his bad times. He further dedicated the film to those who’ve created and distorted history. The actor was arrested in July 2017 on the charges of the abduction and sexual assault of a top Malayalam actress.
SPORTS
When Cricket South Africa flew in SuperSports Park curator Bryan Bloy from Centurion to assist Newlands Stadium curator Evan Flint in preparing the wicket for the opening Test between India and South Africa in Cape Town from January 5, the writing was very much on the wall. Faf du Plessis and the boys mean business. India skipper Virat Kohli has often spoken about the opening Test in a three-game series setting the tone for the remainder of the series and how it gets very difficult for teams to get back from the dungeons after losing the opening Test. Speaking to CricketNext, a CSA official said that the idea was to create not just a fast wicket, but also one that has sideways movement (seam movement) as that is one area where the Indian team has failed to adapt in the last couple of years (like England), even as they have done decently in other countries like Australia and New Zealand
TECH
The world's top chipmaker, Intel Corp on Wednesday confirmed a report about a potential security flaw in its Chips that is vulnerable to hacking and promised to fix the bug as soon as possible. Intel said that the vulnerability, discovered by a British tech website, is not unique to Intel products.
ENTERTAINMENT
Actor Dileep, who was arrested and later released on bail in connection with the sexual assault of a Malayalam actress, posted on social media after a long time. The actor decided to release the first look poster of his next film titled Kumarasambhavam on Facebook with an elaborate description. He wished his fans a Happy New Year and thanked them for supporting him in his bad times. He further dedicated the film to those who’ve created and distorted history. The actor was arrested in July 2017 on the charges of the abduction and sexual assault of a top Malayalam actress.
SPORTS
When Cricket South Africa flew in SuperSports Park curator Bryan Bloy from Centurion to assist Newlands Stadium curator Evan Flint in preparing the wicket for the opening Test between India and South Africa in Cape Town from January 5, the writing was very much on the wall. Faf du Plessis and the boys mean business. India skipper Virat Kohli has often spoken about the opening Test in a three-game series setting the tone for the remainder of the series and how it gets very difficult for teams to get back from the dungeons after losing the opening Test. Speaking to CricketNext, a CSA official said that the idea was to create not just a fast wicket, but also one that has sideways movement (seam movement) as that is one area where the Indian team has failed to adapt in the last couple of years (like England), even as they have done decently in other countries like Australia and New Zealand
TECH
The world's top chipmaker, Intel Corp on Wednesday confirmed a report about a potential security flaw in its Chips that is vulnerable to hacking and promised to fix the bug as soon as possible. Intel said that the vulnerability, discovered by a British tech website, is not unique to Intel products.
| Edited by: Sameer Kumar Rai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's 'Sri Lanka Trip' Sparks Engagement Rumours
- EXCLUSIVE | India Must Shed Poor Travellers Tag to be World Beaters: Jacques Kallis
- WhatsApp Had Its Biggest Messaging Day Ever This New Year's Eve
- Biggest Twist in Bigg Boss 11: Here's How The Elimination Will Happen This Week
- Suhana Khan Is Giving Us Major Style Goals In Her Traditional Avatar; See Pics