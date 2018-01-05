Newsprint: Stormy Winter Session Comes To An End and More…
Don’t have time to keep a tab on news throughout the day? CNN News18 brings you the day’s top news and newsmakers in less than 3 minutes! Here are today’s top picks: Winter session of Parliament came to an end but the government was unable to pass the triple talaq bill as the deadlock with the opposition continued in the Rajya Sabha.
ENTERTAINMENT
Kesari which was meant to be a collaboration between three of Bollywood biggies- Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar went on floor on Friday morning without Salman Khan. Salman was to co-produce it with Karan but things didn't go as per the plan as now the film has begun. Akshay took to Twitter to share his look from the film. He captioned it as, "Feeling nothing but immense pride and gratitude while sharing this. Beginning my 2018 with #KESARI, my most ambitious film and a lot of passion. Need your best wishes as always. "Being directed by Anurag Singh, the film is based on the battle of Saragarhi and is slated for a Holi release.
SPORTS
Virat Kohli has lost only 3 Test matches as captain which means he stands on level terms with the record of former India captain Sunil Gavaskar and former Australia captain Ricky Ponting after 32 Tests of losing the fewest games. If Kohli can lead India to a win against South Africa in Cape Town, it will be his 21st Test victory which will bring him on level terms with another former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly who has also won 21 games, but in 49 games.
TECH
HMD Global has unveiled its first smartphone for the year of 2018 in the form of a revised Nokia 6. The Nokia 6 (2018) now comes with a rear fingerprint sensor and on-screen navigation and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor. It carries a 4GB RAM and will be available in two storage variants – 32GB and 64GB, both expandable up to 128GB.
