NFL Recruitment for Management Trainees via GATE 2016 Score: 41 Posts, 40k Salary
NFL is hiring for Management Trainees to fill 41 vacancies across its various offices and units in the country.
NFL Recruitment for Management Trainees via GATE 2016 Score application process has begun on the official website of National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) - nationalfertilizers.com.
NFL is hiring for Management Trainees to fill 41 vacancies across its various offices and units in the country.
Eligible and interested candidates keen on pursuing their career with National Fertilizers Limited must apply for the posts on the company’s official website on or before 18th January 2018, this month.
Vacancy Details:
There are a total of 41 job posts in the following branches:
1. Chemical - 25
2. Mechanical - 10
3. Electrical - 6
Eligibility Criterion:
Management Trainee - Chemical:
The applicant must possess full time Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering or Technology or AMIE for departmental candidates, with minimum 60% marks for General Category and 50% marks for SC/ST along with a valid GATE 2016 score in Chemical Engineering (CH) discipline.
Management Trainee - Mechanical:
The applicant must possess full time Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering or Technology or AMIE for departmental candidates, with minimum 60% marks for General Category and 50% marks for SC/ST along with a valid GATE 2016 score in Mechanical Engineering (MH) discipline.
Management Trainee - Electrical:
The applicant must possess full time Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering or Technology or AMIE for departmental candidates, with minimum 60% marks for General Category and 50% marks for SC/ST along with a valid GATE 2016 score in Electrical Engineering (EH) discipline.
Age Limit:
The candidates must be less than 27 years of age.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will get a pay scale of ₹16,400 to ₹40,500 per month.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of GATE 2016 Scores and then called for the Personal Interview round in 1:5 ratio.
The final merit list will be based on 80% weightage to GATE 2016 scores and 20% weightage to Personal Interview.
