NGT Bans Waste Burning in Open Areas Across the Country
A labourer burns paddy waste stubble at a field on the outskirts of Chandigarh. (FILE PHOTO: REUTERS)
New Delhi: In a significant order, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday imposed a complete ban on burning of waste in open places across the country and announced a fine of Rs 25,000 on each incident of bulk waste burning.
While directing every State and Union Territory to enforce and implement Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, the green panel also asked the Environment Ministry and all states to pass appropriate directions in relation to the ban on short-life Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and chlorinated plastics within a period of six months.
"All state governments and Union Territories shall prepare an action plan in terms of the Rules of 2016 and the directions in this Judgment within four weeks from the date of pronouncement. The action plan would relate to the management and disposal of waste in the entire State. The steps are required to be taken in a time-bound manner.
"Establishment and operationalisation of the plants for processing and disposal of the waste and selection and specifications of landfill sites which have to be constructed, be prepared and maintained strictly in accordance with the Rules of 2016," the NGT said.
It further held that non-biodegradable waste and non-recyclable plastic should be segregated from the landfill sites and used for construction of roads and embankments in all road projects all over the country.
The green panel's judgement came on the petition by Almitra Patel and others seeking directions to local bodies in states and the Centre for improving solid waste management methods.
Recommended For You
- CAN OF WORMSIOA, Ministry Treated Us Like Servants at Rio: Golfer Chawrasia
- Prince is homeHere are Kareena, Saif's First Photos With Baby Taimur As They Arrive Home
- RANJI KNOCKOUTSRanji Trophy Quarter Final: Top 5 Players to Watch Out For
- Shuts Down HatersRishi Kapoor Slams Netizens For Trolling Kareena-Saif's Baby Taimur Ali Khan
- 400cc BattleBajaj Dominar 400 Vs KTM Duke 390 Vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: A Comparison