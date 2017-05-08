NGT Notice to Centre, Delhi Govt on Toxic Gas Leak near Tughlakabad Schools

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday issued notices to the central and Delhi governments over the chemical gas leak from the Tughlakabad container depot that affected over 450 schoolchildren.

The tribunal also issued a show cause notice to the Container Corporation of India asking why its Tughlakabad unit should not be not shifted to some other place.

On Saturday, over 450 students studying in schools close to the depot had to be hospitalised following the chemical spill.

