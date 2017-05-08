X
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
NGT Notice to Centre, Delhi Govt on Toxic Gas Leak near Tughlakabad Schools
On Saturday, over 450 students studying in schools close to the depot had to be hospitalised following the chemical spill.(Image courtesy: News18 India)
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday issued notices to the central and Delhi governments over the chemical gas leak from the Tughlakabad container depot that affected over 450 schoolchildren.
The tribunal also issued a show cause notice to the Container Corporation of India asking why its Tughlakabad unit should not be not shifted to some other place.
On Saturday, over 450 students studying in schools close to the depot had to be hospitalised following the chemical spill.
ALSO READ | 450 Girls Rushed to Hospital After Gas Leak Near Tughlakabad Schools
First Published: May 8, 2017, 1:06 PM IST
Recommended For You
- The Sachin Inspired srtphone Packs a Punch; Just Like The Little Master!
- Sushmita Sen Raises Temperatures, Flaunts Sexy Avatar In A Little Black Dress
- Xiaomi to Launch Redmi 4 on May 16: Here's All You Need to Know
- Ex-Lovers Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande Are Back Together?
- 'MS Dhoni Still the Best Person to Guide Virat Kohli'