NGT Pulls up Karnataka Govt Over Bengaluru's Frothing Lakes

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) pulled up the Karnataka government on Thursday for failing to contain the frothing problem in the city lakes.Froth levels once again rose in Bellandur and Varthur lake after the record rainfall on 15th and 16th August. Toxic froth of around one to two feet covered commuters and vehicles on adjacent lanes of the lakes.During the course of the hearing, the bench took note of the extensive media coverage of the froth over 15th and 16th August. The state while arguing its case, remained defiant, claiming that the situation was unforeseeable because of cloud burst.Namma Bengaluru Foundation, which is fighting the case against the government, presented audio and video clips of the plight of those suffering due to the chemical foam.The NGT has asked the state specific questions, which it needs to answer:How many Rajakaluve (Storm Water Drain) has the government cleared?How much waste has the government collected from the storm water drains, particularly the ones by the Lake?Where is the waste being dumped?What preventive steps is the state taking?The state has been asked to respond by August 22. Meanwhile, the Tribunal has stated that all submissions from the state will be verified by a Court Commissioner.Earlier in February, NGT had issued suo motu notice to all civic agencies after a fire broke out in the middle of Bellandur Lake.