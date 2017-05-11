NGT Raps DDA for Casting Aspersions on Panel's Findings on AOL Event

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal on Thursday rapped the Delhi Development Authority for casting aspersions on the findings of its expert committee on damage caused to the Yamuna floodplains because of the 3-day cultural event organised by Art Of Living (AOL).

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar took exception to the submission of the counsel for DDA, who questioned the conclusions of the seven-member expert panel.

NGT says if there is damage to biodiversity of Yamuna then DDA would be responsible because DDA allowed AOL to hold an event — ANI (@ANI_news) May 11, 2017

"It is not fair. You cannot make sweeping comments on people who have devoted their life to environment. We are warning you people that if anybody passes strictures, we will not hesitate to take action against them," the bench said.

The DDA counsel said he did not intend to cast aspersions and was just questioning the basis of the findings and technology used by the experts panel.

Earlier, an expert committee had told the NGT that a whopping Rs 42.02 crore would be required to restore Yamuna floodplains which was ravaged due to a cultural extravaganza organised by AOL last year.