NGT Rejects Karnataka Govt's Cloudburst Theory For Frothing at Bellandur Lake

The National Green Tribunal has slammed the Karnataka government for failing to control the frothing problem in Bengaluru’s lakes and blaming the worsening situation on a cloudburst. The green court also threatened to impose fines if steps are not taken immediately.The government asked the NGT for more time to file a detailed report on the steps it had taken to clean the Bellandur Lake, and said the prevailing circumstances of froth and pollutants emanating from the lake and overflowing onto streets were caused due to an unforeseeable cloudburst. The tribunal, however, said that no cloudburst would give rise to froth and smoke.As the lawyer for petitioner Namma Bengaluru Foundation, I argued that the state government has repeatedly subverted the orders of the tribunal. I also submitted audio-visual evidence to showcase the plight of residents and said this is “not the first time that the state’s conduct has been in the teeth of the orders of the Tribunal.”I further said that the tribunal should constitute a committee to ensure compliance and enforcement of its orders, particularly when the safety of the citizens and the environmental well-being of the lake is in question.The NBF counsel further said that the government’s cloudburst theory does not hold any water and the government has failed to complete even a one-time clean-up of the state.The tribunal asked the government how many rajakaluves have been cleared by the state so far, how much waste has been collected, where has the waste been dumped and what preventive steps have been taken? The government has been asked to respond by August 22.The NGT said that the government’s answers would be independently verified by a Court Commissioner, who will also conduct an on-field assessment to confirm the veracity of any such answers.The NGT has summoned the additional chief secretary, urban development department, and the CEO, lake development authority at the next date of hearing on August 22.