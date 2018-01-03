NHRC Notice to UP Government Over Ward Boy Running a PHC in Barabanki
Lucknow: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government after News18 reported how a ward boy was also doing the work of a doctor and a pharmacist at a government run Public Health Centre in Sarai Gopi area of Barabanki district in Uttar Pradesh.
In a press release issued by the NHRC on Wednesday, the Commission said that it has observed that the contents of the news report highlight the pathetic condition of the Primary Health Centre. The negligence of the public servants poses grave threat to the lives of the people coming for treatment at the health centre. This is a case of gross violation of right to life.
In a news report “Doctor Missing in Action, Ward Boy Takes Over UP Govt Hospital; Probe Ordered”, published on 1st January 2018 on news18.com it was mentioned how a ward boy, Arvind Srivastava, was running a hospital in the absence of doctor and pharmacist at PHC at Sarai Gopi in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh.
The locals had also alleged that ward boy, Srivastava, has been carrying out duties of both the doctor as well as the pharmacist, as the designated doctor turns up once in a fortnight. When News18 visited the Primary Health Centre (PHC), even basic amenities like fans and lights were missing with creepers growing over the walls.
However, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Barabanki, Dr Ramesh Chandra, had taken note of the news18 report and said, “I have come to know about this issue now. If found to be true, action will be taken against the doctor and the pharmacist. Right now, Dr Asma Bano is posted at the PHC. Such negligence will not be tolerated at any cost. I am ordering an inquiry into the matter and whosoever is found guilty will face action.”
