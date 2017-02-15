NIA Arrests Kerala Youth in Connection With Probe into ISIS Module

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested Kerala resident Mouinudheen Parakadavath for alleged links to an ISIS-inspired terror module.

Mouinudheen, wanted by the NIA arrived at the IGI Airport here on February 14 from Abu Dhabi, the agency said in a statement. The 25-year-old, a resident of Ksaragod, was summoned for questioning at the agency's headquarters on Tuesday, NIA said.

"During his examination, he admitted to his involvement in the conspiracy and therefore, he has been arrested today at NIA Headquarters," it said.

The NIA said the case relates to a terror module in which a group of youth from Kerala, including some members based in the Middle East, hatched conspiracy under instructions from their online ISIS handlers.

It said on October 2, 2016, based on the intelligence inputs, five accused associated with this terror module, were arrested from Kanakmala Hill in Kannoor district, Kerala and another associate was arrested from Calicut the same day.

"Based on their revelation, it was established that Mouinudheen was a key figure in the module, which was actively planning various aspects of terrorist plot, on a Telegram group," NIA said.

It alleged Mouinudheen was using the online identity Abu-Al-Indonesi as well as Ibn Abdullah on the telegram group.