NIA Files Chargesheet Against 2 For Indoctrinating Kerala Youth For IS

Thiruvananthapuram: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against two men for indoctrinating youth from Kerala to join Islamic State.

The agency charged Arshi Qureshi and Abdul Rashid Abdulla for spreading hatred against India and for providing support to IS.

Abdulla is considered to be the main conspirator behind motivating youngsters from Kasaragod and Palakkad to Join IS. About 21 young men from Kerala went missing in June 2016.

NIA, while investigating, found that Abdulla was the one who motivating Ashfak and a number of other youths from Kasaragod and Palakkad districts of Kerala to join IS. He showed them videos of IS and also gave them lectures on violent Jihad.

He also financed the travel and stay of some of the missing youths.

The Court has taken cognisance of the chargesheet and fixed February 17 as the next date of hearing.