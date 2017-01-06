NIA Files Chargesheet Against Lashkar Terrorist Bahadur Ali

New Dehi: The National Investigations Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against alleged Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Bahadur Ali for conspiring to carry out terror attacks in Delhi and prominent cities of Jammu and Kashmir including Poonch and Udhampur.

Ali whose case was filed in Delhi's Patiala House court has also been accused of stone pelting and fomenting trouble in the valley post-Burhan Wani's death, as part of Lashkar-e-Toiba's grand conspiracy against India.

However, the investigating agency has failed to extract any information from Ali on the ongoing Uri terror attack investigation.

Sources told CNN-News 18 that even though Ali was questioned post Uri attacks, he could not reveal much.

Ali told NIA that Lashkar-e-Toiba, suspected to be behind the Uri attack, had tasked a different group with the job and he or his group only knew that multiple attacks were planned by Lashkar in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ali was arrested in June 2016 and recoveries made from him at the time of arrest included Japanese high-end communication equipments, and I Com sets.

Similar sets were recovered from the Uri terrorists and Ali was interrogated in the Uri case as well.

NIA has charged Ali with criminal conspiracy, waging war against India, various sections of the anti-terror law - unlawful activities, prevention act, arms act, explosives act and the Wireless act for illegally possessing arms, ammunitions and communication equipments.

The 50-page chargesheet of NIA says Bahadur Ali and two others- Abu Saad and Abu Darda were pushed across the Line of Control from a Lashkar launch pad , "Mandakuli' in the intervening night of 12th and 13th June 2016. The trio walked for 7 days, following grid references on a GPS device and reached Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir. It was here that the group called their handler, 'Walid bhai," by pairing their mobile phone with wireless set to avoid interception.

NIA believes the handler was communicating from Lashkar control room Alpha 3. The chargesheet says Abu Saad and Abu Haider were killed in village Wadar when they had gone to arrange food through a local contact.

Ali fled on hearing gun shots and was later told by Alpha 3 to reach Mukam, Yahama a village further in the hinterland of Kashmir.

With the help of local contact, Ali allegedly mixed with protesters post Hizbul commander Burhan Wani's death and fomented trouble.

Lashkar-e-Toiba's Alpha 3 had tasked Ali to receive a fresh group of infiltrated terrorists at the LOC but NIA arrested him before the task was carried out.

Based on Ali's information, NIA says the local police killed 4 alleged terrorists in the Bandi Monabal area on 26th July, 2016.