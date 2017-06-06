NIA Files Chargesheet in Malda Fake Currency Case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet in connection with the seizure of fake Indian currency notes in Malda, West Bengal.

CNN-News18 had reported that the 18-kilometre stretch on the Indo-Bangla border near Malda has become the hub of the economic terror unleashed by the ISI, with over 80% of fake notes entering the country from this border.

Six months since the historic demonetisation of the Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes, ISI has managed to copy at least 10 of the 17 features.

The first set of fake notes started coming into the country around December 2016. In January, the BSF caught the first bunch of fake Rs 2000 notes in Malda and since then over Rs 20 lakh worth of fake notes have been seized in this belt.

Before demonetisation, fake notes were printed by Pakistan's ISI in Karachi. Officials said now these notes are now being printed in Bangladesh and on Bangladeshi stamp paper.