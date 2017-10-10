NIA 'Love Jihad' Probe: Two Women Testify They Were Lured And Converted to Islam

: NIA in its ongoing probe against 'love jihad' has now got testimonies from two women who've alleged to have been lured and converted to Islam.Athira alias Ayesha from Kasargod and Athira from Palakad have both told NIA that they were lured. "We spoke to the two Athiras and both have said they were lured," an NIA officer toldAthira alias Ayesha had recently reconverted to Hinduism after converting to Islam a few months back. She had told CNN News18 after reconversion, that she was influenced by Zakir Naik videos on Islam and also after observing her Muslim friends. Sources say the second Athira from Palakad eloped with a Muslim man and converted to marry him. In both these cases NIA suspects the role of Popular Front of India (PFI).The role of Sainaba, president of PFI's women's wing, the National Women’s Front (NWF) is being probed in the Athira and Hadiya cases. NIA suspects that PFI fronts like Satyasarini and NWF are responsible for mentoring and training girls like Hadiya and Athira into Islam.Hadiya's case has sparked NIA investigation in the alleged love jihad cases. Her husband, a SDPI activist has gone to supreme court challenging Kerala high court's decision to annul his marriage to Hadiya. Kerala govt has opposed NIA investigation in this case but also handed over 94 inter-faith marriage cases to NIA. "Out of all the cases that Kerala police has handed over, PFI's role is suspected in atleast 23 cases," a NIA officer said.Fifty PFI activists have been questioned in this connection. NIA investigation is now focussed on ascertaining of PFI link to these marriages is limited to converting people to Islam or training them for terror activities.