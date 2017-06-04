NIA Raids Again in Kashmir Over Terror Funding
The agency on Sunday conducted fresh raids across five locations in Jammu and Kashmir and seized incriminating documents and foreign currency.(File photo/PTI)
New Delhi: Continuing its probe into terror funding by Pakistan-based groups to stoke unrest in the Kashmir Valley, the NIA on Sunday conducted fresh raids across five locations in Jammu and Kashmir and seized incriminating documents and foreign currency.
"NIA took up fresh searches at five more locations belonging to secessionist and separatist elements and traders suspected of hawala activities and terror funding," the agency said.
Searches were counteracted in four locations in Kashmir Valley and one in Jammu region.
"During the searches, Pakistani currency (a few thousand) and currencies belonging to the UAE and Saudi Arabia have been found and seized apart from other incriminating material. The concerned persons are being questioned," it added.
The agency on Saturday conducted multiple raids across Srinagar, Delhi and Haryana and seized over Rs 1 crore in cash, letterheads of banned terrorist groups like LeT and incriminating documents.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Seamless Banking Under 5 Minutes With Kotak 811
- Dhawan Takes Fans Into the Indian Dressing Room in Edgbaston
- Jim Sarbh to Rasika Dugal: Offbeat Actors To Look Out For in 2017
- Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli Turns Into Leg Spinner?
- Ola and Sehwag Join Hands to Tackle Traffic Congestion with #FarakPadtaHai