NIA To Question 2 Arrested for Suspected IS Links in Kerala Love Jihad Case

The National Investigation Agency on Friday questioned two people arrested in Kannur district of Kerala for suspected Islamic State links in relation to the 'love-Jihad' case.the probe agency is looking into the the possibility that Sahfin Jahan, who is married to Hadiya, has IS links.According to the agency, Manseed, one of two arrested in the Kanakamala IS module case, had created a Whatsapp group in which Jahan was a member.The court has given NIA permission to question Manseed and the other man, identified as Safwan, at Viyoor Central Jail on Monday from 10 am to 5 pm.Sources said they had communicated with Jahan so that the probe agency has "to speak to them to verify true facts."The NIA's Kochi unit had earlier filed two charge sheets before the NIA special court in Kochi against eight people from Kerala and Tamil Nadu in the case relating to a secret meeting by the Kerala-based IS module (Omar Al-Hindi ISIS module) at Kanakamala in Kannur.The NIA had last month questioned Jahan, after the Supreme Court gave its nod to it to continue its probe into his marriage with Hadiya and her conversion.Their marriage was annulled by the Kerala High Court in December 2016 after her father alleged that his daughter was being indoctrinated and may be taken to Islamic State territories in Iraq and Syria by extremist Islamic outfits.The Supreme Court in November last year had allowed Hadiya, who was placed under her parents custody since her marriage was annulled by the High Court, to resume her studies at a homeopathy college in Tamil Nadus Salem district.Born as Akhila, she converted to Islam and changed her name to Hadiya before marrying Jahan.(With PTI inputs)