NIELIT Scientist B Post Interview Call Letter Available on nielit.gov.in

NIELIT Scientist B Post Interview Call Letter has been made available for download on the official website of National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Delhi - nielit.gov.in.The written examination for the post of Scientist B was organized on July 22nd 2017 and the candidates who had successfully qualified the written examination were shortlisted for the interview.Candidates who had qualified the written exam can download the call letter by following the instructions below:How to Download NIELIT Scientist B Post Interview Call Letter?Step 1: Visit the official website - nielit.gov.inStep 2: Click on Recruitments on the homepage, it will take you to http://nielit.gov.in/recruitmentsStep 3: Click on the below notification:Interview Schedule for the post of Scientist ‘B’ (Advertisement No. NIELIT/NDL/2017/4) in ICERTStep 4: Click onDownload interview call letter for the post of Scientist ‘B’ (Advertisement No. NIELIT/NDL/2017/4) in ICERTStep 5: Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth and SubmitStep 6: Download Your Call Letter and take a Print OutIt is important for the shortlisted candidates to download their Interview call letters online as no separate Interview Call Letters will be sent via post or email. In case a candidate’s Interview Call Letter is not available online then he/she can report the same at recruit2017@nielit.gov.in.NIELIT will conduct the interview in ICERT and candidates will be called stream wise from October 3rd 2017 to October 5th 2017. Candidates can check the interview schedule below:October 3rd 2017 Tuesday - B.Tech/BE (Electronics & Communication) OR B.Tech/BE (Electronics & Telecommunication)October 4th 2017 Wednesday - BE/ B.Tech in Information TechnologyOctober 5th 2017 Thursday - BE/ B.Tech in Computer Science or Computer Engg.