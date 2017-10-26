NIFT Admissions 2018 Begin at nift.ac.in; 3010 Seats, Last Date Dec 29

NIFT Admissions 2018, NIFT admission date, NIFT Bachelor's degree programme, NIFT Master's degree programme, Fashion design course, National Institute of Fashion Technology, nift.ac.inNIFT Admissions 2018 process has begun on the official website of National Institute of Fashion Technology - nift.ac.in.NIFT has invited applications for admissions in 2018 for filling 3010 seats in various Bachelor's and Master's degree programmes. Last date to apply for the NIFT 2018 admissions is December 29, 2017. Candidates can submit their fee by 2nd January 2018. Written exam for NIFT Admissions 2018 is scheduled to be conducted on January 21, 2018.Candidates seeking admissions in bachelor's degree courses in fashion design, leather design, accessory design, textile design, knitwear design, fashion communication and fashion technology apparel production and masters in design, master of fashion management and master of fashion technology can apply online by following the steps given below:– Visit the official website - nift.ac.in– Click on 'Announcement of Admissions-2018 Apply Now' under Admission 2018– Click on 'Fresh Candidate to create Log In (New Log In)'– Enter your details and submit– Pay registration fee– Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further referenceCandidates must read the terms and conditions for various courses at the url given below:https://applyadmission.net/nift2018/Guidelines.pdfCandidates can also apply offline by post. They need to send the same application, duly filled and with a demand draft (DD) drawn in favour of "NIFT HO" for an amount of Rs 1,500 in case of GEN/OBC (Non-Creamy) candidates and Rs 750 in case of SC/ST/PWD candidates.Project ManagerAll India Management Association Management House,14, Institutional Area,Lodhi Road, New Delhi – 110003