1-min read

NIFT Admissions 2018 Schedule, Apply Before 29th December 2017

The written entrance exam for admissions to Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes is scheduled for 21st January 2018 and admit cards for the same are expected to be released by 9th January 2018.

Updated:November 18, 2017, 11:26 AM IST
The last date to apply for UG and PG admissions at the National Institute of Fashion Technology is 29th December 2017, however candidates can apply till 2nd January 2018 with a late fee of ₹5000.
NIFT Admissions 2018 Applications are invited for Bachelor and Master Programmes in Fashion by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) on its official website - http://nift.ac.in/. The last date to apply for UG and PG admissions at the National Institute of Fashion Technology is 29th December 2017, however candidates can apply till 2nd January 2018 with a late fee of ₹5000.

NIFT Admissions Schedule 2018:
The written entrance exam for admissions to Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes is scheduled for 21st January 2018 and admit cards for the same are expected to be released by 9th January 2018.

The result of written entrance exam will be declared in the month of February – March 2018.

Candidates who clear the NIFT Entrance Exam will be called for Situation Test / Group Discussion / Interview in the months of April – May 2018 and the final result will be declared online in the month of May – June 2018, which will be soon followed by Counseling.

Candidates keen on applying for NIFT Admissions 2018 must keep a tab on the official website as ‘No Separate Communication’ will be sent by post to any registered candidate.

Eligibility Criteria:
Candidates applying for admissions to Bachelor Programmes viz Bachelor of Design - B.Des. (Fashion Design / Leather Design / Accessory Design / Textile Design / Knitwear Design / Fashion Communication), Bachelor of Fashion Technology (Apparel Production) (B.FTech.) or Master Programmes viz M.Des (Master of Design) and Master of Fashion Management (M.F.M.) must read through the official guidelines for eligibility criteria at the below mentioned url and then apply online:
http://nift.ac.in/sites/default/files/2017-11/Guidelines.pdf

Foreign Nationals & NRIs:
As per the official website, '15% of total seats i.e. 5 seats in each programme at Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Gandhinagar, Raebareli and Srinagar are reserved for admission of Foreign Nationals (whether residing in India or abroad) and Non Resident Indian, who are citizens of India holding an Indian passport and have temporarily immigrated to another country for six months or more for work, residence or any other purpose.' Foreign Nationals, SAARC candidates and Non Resident Indians can read the online registration process here:
http://applyadmission.net/niftnri2018/
