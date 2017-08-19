Nikolay Kudashev is Russia's New Envoy to India
Kudashev, a specialist in South East Asia, is currently the Deputy Director General Secretariat of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia.
Nikolay Kudashev's appointment as Ambassador of Russia to India came nearly seven months after Alexander M. Kadakin sudden death. (Photo: Getty Images)
New Delhi: Career diplomat Nikolay Kudashev has been appointed as Russia's new ambassador to India, the country's embassy here said.
Kudashev, a specialist in South East Asia, is currently the Deputy Director General Secretariat of the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs of Russia.
"President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin by the executive order appointed Nikolay Kudashev as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of India," the Russian Embassy here said in a statement last evening.
The appointment of Kudashev comes nearly seven months after the death of Russia's previous ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin.
Kadakin, a fluent Hindi-speaking career diplomat considered a great friend of India, passed away on January 26 at a hospital here after a brief illness. He was 67.
Kudashev was the Russian Ambassador to Micronesia and the Marshall Islands in 2014-2015.
Kudashev, a specialist in South East Asia, is currently the Deputy Director General Secretariat of the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs of Russia.
"President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin by the executive order appointed Nikolay Kudashev as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of India," the Russian Embassy here said in a statement last evening.
The appointment of Kudashev comes nearly seven months after the death of Russia's previous ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin.
Kadakin, a fluent Hindi-speaking career diplomat considered a great friend of India, passed away on January 26 at a hospital here after a brief illness. He was 67.
Kudashev was the Russian Ambassador to Micronesia and the Marshall Islands in 2014-2015.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dale Steyn All Set to Return to Competitive Cricket
- Infosys Regrets Vishal Sikka’s Resignation; Issues Statement on His Current Role, Salary
- Top 5 Affordable Diesel Cars in India - Tata Tiago, Hyundai Grand i10 and more
- Viceroy's House Review: This Partition Tale is Only Partially Engaging
- Kareena And Karisma Twinning In A Starry Jacket Is Giving Us Major Sibling Goals