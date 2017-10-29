GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Nine Children Die in Ahmedabad Govt Hospital in One Day

According to initial reports, the children breathed their last at Intensive Care Unit of the hospital. Five of them had been shifted from other hospitals in the state, while four were born in Ahmedabad.

IANS

Updated:October 29, 2017, 8:48 AM IST
Nine Children Die in Ahmedabad Govt Hospital in One Day
Image for representation
Ahmedabad: As many as nine children died at the Government Civil Hospital in the city in one single day on Saturday, official sources said.

According to initial reports, the children breathed their last at Intensive Care Unit of the hospital. Five of them had been shifted from other hospitals in the state, while four were born in Ahmedabad.

Police force was deployed at the hospital to prevent untoward incident by angry relatives of the children.

Denying reports that the children died because of absence of doctors, Civil Hospitals' Medical Superintendent M.M. Prabhakar told a Gujarati TV channel: "We always have doctors present 24 hours."

He claimed the patients could have been sent to the Civil Hospital when their condition deteriorated. "This happens often. When private hospitals realize that the patients could not be treated, they would send them here," he said.
