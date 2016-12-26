»
Nine Women Injured in Acid Attack Over Land Dispute in Punjab

Press Trust Of India

First published: December 26, 2016, 8:39 PM IST | Updated: 2 days ago
Kapurthala: Nine women, including a minor girl, were injured, one of them seriously, in an acid attack between two group of villagers allegedly over possession of a panchayat land at village Bhui on Monday, police said.

Village Sarpanch Vinod Sehgal, his wife Reena Sehgal, along with victims went to a four kanal disputed land for construction of a community centre but were allegedly attacked with acid by other women group resulting in burn injuries to women from both the groups.

All the injured have been admitted to a local civil hospital and are stated to be out of danger, they said.Seriously injured Reena Sehgal has been referred to a private hospital in Jalandhar, they said, adding a case has been registered in this connection.

