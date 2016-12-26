Nine Women Injured in Acid Attack Over Land Dispute in Punjab
Image for representation purpose only.
Kapurthala: Nine women, including a minor girl, were injured, one of them seriously, in an acid attack between two group of villagers allegedly over possession of a panchayat land at village Bhui on Monday, police said.
Village Sarpanch Vinod Sehgal, his wife Reena Sehgal, along with victims went to a four kanal disputed land for construction of a community centre but were allegedly attacked with acid by other women group resulting in burn injuries to women from both the groups.
Punjab: Nine women injured in an acid attack during a clash over a land dispute in Kapurthala; Case registered; 1 arrested. pic.twitter.com/ezTlQ5NlKq
— ANI (@ANI_news) December 26, 2016
All the injured have been admitted to a local civil hospital and are stated to be out of danger, they said.Seriously injured Reena Sehgal has been referred to a private hospital in Jalandhar, they said, adding a case has been registered in this connection.
From Our Network
- UP Assembly Election 2017: Samajwadi Party to go solo, announce candidates for 325 seats- FirstPost
- Fall of the Soviet Union: 25 years since one of the biggest events in world history- FirstPost
- Importance of balanced diet: Excess iron in the body is a risk factor in coronary heart disease- FirstPost
Recommended For You
- exclusive interviewMS Dhoni Behind Jharkhand's Success: Nadeem and Kishan
- exclusive interviewScientific Approach and Unity Behind Success: Hockey Coach Harendra
- 2017 Honda CityHonda City Facelift Set to Launch in India in 2017
- ROBUST POWERHOUSELenovo K6 Note Review: Its Battery Life is the USP
- Partner ContentThums Up's Toofani Punch With Ranveer Singh Celebrates The 'Khas' Among 'Hum'