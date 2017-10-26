NIOS D.EI.ED for Untrained Teachers – Enrol for Swayam Study Material at swayam.gov.in

NIOS Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) candidates can now enrol and access the Swayam study material on the official website of Swayam - swayam.gov.in. The NIOS D.El.Ed programme by National Institute of Open Schooling is aimed at training the untrained teachers appointed before 10th August 2017 to improve their skills, competencies, attitudes and understanding, thereby to enhance teaching and learning.All teachers appointed before 10th August 2017 are eligible to apply for this programme on or before January 31st, 2017. To access the Swayam NIOS D.El.Ed study material, eligible candidates can register themselves by following the steps given below.How to Access NIOS D.EI.ED Swayam Study Material?Step 1 - Candidates can visit the page for NIOS D.El.Ed diploma study material from Swayam at:Step 2 – Click on Enroll NowStep 3 – Login to your account or Register if you haven’t as yetStep 4 – Fill your details to complete the enrollment processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further referenceStep 6 – Candidates must go through the above URL thoroughly to understand the Course Syllabus & Schedule and Faculty details.Step 7 – To access your course study material, log in with your user id and open your user profileMinistry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India, initiated National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) to design and develop the D.El.Ed Programme in ODL (Open Distance Learning) mode for un-trained yet in-service teachers at an elementary level. The D.EI.ED of NIOS has been approved by National Council of Teacher and Education (NCTE). Around 12 lakhs untrained teachers all over India have already enrolled for NIOS D.EI.ED and over 35000 candidates have enrolled with Swayam.As per the amendment to the Section 23(2) of the RTE Act the Parliament has given one-time relaxation to the condition of 2 years teaching experience to pursue course through distance mode. A candidate can enrol themselves in other courses also by registering for that particular course.National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) consists of 10 exams in total and 5 in each semester of 9 months.