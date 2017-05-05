Nirbhaya Gangrape Case Verdict Live: Supreme Court to Decide Fate of 4 Convicts

The Supreme Court will on Friday deliver the verdict in the appeals filed by the four convicts who have been sentenced to death in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case which shook the conscience of the nation.
The crime in which a 23-year-old lost her life to brutal assault by six persons had also led to the drafting of the 2013 Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2013, which later was known as the Nirbhaya Act prescribing death sentence for someone who commits rape, leading to the death of the victim or causes her to be in a persistent vegetative state.
Stay tuned for Live updates.
Advocate ML Sharma, who is representing the accused convict Mukesh, has expressed confidence of his client's acquittal.
"We are expecting that Mukesh should be acquitted because there is no case against him. There is no evidence that he was even in the bus. We are waiting for the verdict which will come out at 2pm today," Sharma told ANI.
Amid anticipation before the Supreme Court verdict in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case, it’s pertinent to note that the case witnessed submissions by two prominent senior advocates who acted as court appointed amicus curiae, requesting the bench to strike down the death penalty awarded by a trial court and upheld by the Delhi High Court
Today's verdict is going to be authored by Justice Dipak Misra and Justice Bhanumathi after a series of hearing which concluded on March 27. The hearings had gone on for almost a year on regular basis. If the bench decides to reject the pleas of the convicts, then it would confirm their death sentence.
The crime in which a 23-year-old lost her life to brutal assault by six persons had also led to the drafting of the 2013 Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2013, which later was known as the Nirbhaya Act prescribing death sentence for someone who commits rape, leading to the death of the victim or causes her to be in a persistent vegetative state.
-
04 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League GL vs DD 208/720.0 overs 214/317.3 oversDelhi Daredevils beat Gujarat Lions by 7 wickets
-
03 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League KKR vs RPS 155/820.0 overs 158/619.2 oversRising Pune Supergiant beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets
-
02 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League SRH vs DD 185/320.0 overs 189/419.1 oversDelhi Daredevils beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
-
01 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League GL vs RPS 161/1019.5 overs 167/519.5 oversRising Pune Supergiant beat Gujarat Lions by 5 wickets
-
01 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League RCB vs MI 162/820.0 overs 165/519.5 oversMumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets