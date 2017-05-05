LIVE NOW
Nirbhaya Gangrape Case Verdict Live: Supreme Court to Decide Fate of 4 Convicts

News18.com | May 5, 2017, 10:27 AM IST
The Supreme Court will on Friday deliver the verdict in the appeals filed by the four convicts who have been sentenced to death in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case which shook the conscience of the nation.

The crime in which a 23-year-old lost her life to brutal assault by six persons had also led to the drafting of the 2013 Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2013, which later was known as the Nirbhaya Act prescribing death sentence for someone who commits rape, leading to the death of the victim or causes her to be in a persistent vegetative state.

May 5, 2017 12:57 pm (IST)

Advocate ML Sharma, who is representing the accused convict Mukesh, has expressed confidence of his client's acquittal.
 

"We are expecting that Mukesh should be acquitted because there is no case against him. There is no evidence that he was even in the bus. We are waiting for the verdict which will come out at 2pm today," Sharma told ANI.


May 5, 2017 12:47 pm (IST)
 

Nirbhaya's parents reach Supreme Court 


May 5, 2017 12:22 pm (IST)

"I hope We get justice today", said Nirbhaya’s mother while speaking to CNN-News18



May 5, 2017 12:14 pm (IST)

May 5, 2017 12:13 pm (IST)

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde where he raised serious doubts on the merits of the evidence submitted by the prosecution based on which the convicts were sentenced to death


May 5, 2017 12:12 pm (IST)

Senior advocate Raju Ramachandran who unequivocally stated that “one penalty fits all” order was given by the lower court and stated that penalty of death sentence should be struck down as it violated the fundamental norms of sentencing


May 5, 2017 12:11 pm (IST)

Amid anticipation before the Supreme Court verdict in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case, it’s pertinent to note that the case witnessed submissions by two prominent senior advocates who acted as court appointed amicus curiae, requesting the bench to strike down the death penalty awarded by a trial court and upheld by the Delhi High Court


May 5, 2017 10:37 am (IST)

May 5, 2017 10:37 am (IST)

Today's verdict is going to be authored by Justice Dipak Misra and Justice Bhanumathi after a series of hearing which concluded on March 27. The hearings had gone on for almost a year on regular basis. If the bench decides to reject the pleas of the convicts, then it would confirm their death sentence.

 


May 5, 2017 10:37 am (IST)

May 5, 2017 10:37 am (IST)

