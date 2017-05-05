DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Nirbhaya Gangrape a Rarity, Most Rape Cases Haven't Completed Trial
File photo of a candle light vigil during a protest against a rape incident in Delhi (Reuters)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the death sentence for all four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, which shook the ‘collective conscience’ of the nation. However, the story has not been the same for several other similar cases.
While most cases go unreported; the ones that are, have been caught in the slow judicial process. Here are the numbers on reported cases since 2012 and the convictions -
2012: Charge sheets were submitted in 56.5% of reported rape cases
2012: Trials were completed in 14.6% of the total rape cases
2012: Convictions were carried out in 24.2% of the total completed rape case trials
2015: Charge sheets were submitted in 59.3% of reported rape cases
2015: Trials were completed in 13.6% of the total rape cases
2015: Convictions were carried out in 29.3% of the total completed rape case trials
(Conviction rate of rapists have increased from 1.9% in 2012 to 2.3% in 2015)
2015: 16,118 rape cases pending investigation with police
2015: 118,522 pending rape cases in courts
2012: 14,695 rape cases pending investigation with police
2012: 86,032 pending rape cases in courts
Source: NCRB
