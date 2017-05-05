Nirbhaya Gangrape Case Verdict Live: Hang the 4 Convicts Soon, Says Father

Event Highlights
The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the death sentence of all the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case which shook the conscience of the nation. All the three SC judges upheld this as rarest of rare case.
The four convicts are Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh. The hearings had gone on for almost a year on regular basis.
In 2013, a trial court had ruled that all five, except the juvenile (who was short of 18 months when he committed the offence). The verdict was upheld by the Delhi High Court. In March 2013, Ram Singh, another accused was found hanging in Tihar Jail.
Justice always prevails. Rest in Peace, brave soul. #Nirbhaya— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 5, 2017
Justice prevailed: Kiren Rijiju tweeted
I welcome the hon'ble Supreme Court verdict upholding the death sentences of the accused in Nirbhaya case. Justice prevailed.— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 5, 2017
#JusticeForNirbhaya: Happy that SC has listened to our pain and given justice to us and the entire country: Badri Prasad, Nirbhaya's Father pic.twitter.com/PUTNxdHmct— News18 (@CNNnews18) May 5, 2017
I am very happy with death sentence in the Nirbhaya case. This was overdue and should have been done long back. I disagree to Indira's Jaising's opinion: Justice Usha Mehra
Judges go by merit of the case not by media trial as alleged by lawyer of those convicted. Lawyer AP Singh's comment is stupid. Legal options available are curative petitions, mercy plea to President: Justice Usha Mehra
Justice not done, we will file review petition after reading the order: AP Singh, Lawyer of convicts
Samaaj mein message dene ke liye kisi ko phansi nahi de sakte, human rights ki dhajiyaan udd gayi: AP Singh, Lawyer of convicts #Nirbhaya pic.twitter.com/DKMVXBwizn— ANI (@ANI_news) May 5, 2017
- If this case isn't rarest of rare to award death penalty, then which case can fall under it: Justice R Banumathi
- Justice Bhanumati said that there should be systematic education of children to ensure how they will give respect to women
- Justice Bhanumati quoted Swami Vivekanand on how should tradition enrich society with knowledge and understanding to ensure justice for women
- Crime against women not only affects women’s self esteem and dignity but also degrades the pace of societal development. I hope that this gruesome incident in the capital and death of this young woman will be an eye-opener for a mass movement “to end violence against women” and “respect for women and her dignity” and sensitizing public at large on gender justice: Justice Bhanumati
Aggravating circumstances outweigh mitigating circumstances in the case; offence created "tsunami of shock": SC
Convicts' background, age, no criminal record, good behaviour in prison cannot outweigh aggravating circumstances: SC
The grotesque behavior of the accused, the way they forced the victim for anal sex, oral sex is proven by the bite marks. There was insertion of rod in her private parts and intestine was ruptured.
Five years since the Nirbhaya case: What hasn’t changed
Women in the national capital are no safer on the road
Spike in incidence of rape cases across the country, NCRB data shows
2012: India saw 24,293 cases of rape, according to NCRB
2015: India recorded 34,651 case of rape, according to NCRB
Government refuses to make rape within marriage a crime
Non-utilisation of the Rs 1,000 crore Nirbhaya Fund
Five years since the Nirbhaya case: What has changed
Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2013 has widened the definition of rape
Nearly 400 fast-track courts set up to hear rape cases
Criminal Procedure Code and Evidence act, which mandates “character of the victim”, is rendered irrelevant
More empowerment for other rape survivors to speak out and demand justice
Greater emphasis on gender equality
Help lines, mobile apps to help women in danger
Stricter punishment for rape
Death penalty for rape, where the victim dies or is left in a vegetative state.
A Rs 1,000 crore 'Nirbhaya Fund' was set up to help other victims to report cases and rebuild their lives
The whole country is waiting for judgment in the Nirbhaya case. The case raised the question on legal system of this country, after which lot of changes took place in legal system. We have complete faith on Supreme Court. Complete justice will be given to her and family. The Supreme Court will take strict action against accused: Rita Bahuguna, BJP leader told ANI
Advocate ML Sharma, who is representing the accused convict Mukesh, has expressed confidence of his client's acquittal.
"We are expecting that Mukesh should be acquitted because there is no case against him. There is no evidence that he was even in the bus. We are waiting for the verdict which will come out at 2pm today," Sharma told ANI.
Amid anticipation before the Supreme Court verdict in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case, it’s pertinent to note that the case witnessed submissions by two prominent senior advocates who acted as court appointed amicus curiae, requesting the bench to strike down the death penalty awarded by a trial court and upheld by the Delhi High Court
Today's verdict is going to be authored by Justice Dipak Misra and Justice Bhanumathi after a series of hearing which concluded on March 27. The hearings had gone on for almost a year on regular basis. If the bench decides to reject the pleas of the convicts, then it would confirm their death sentence.
The crime in which a 23-year-old lost her life to brutal assault by six persons had also led to the drafting of the 2013 Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2013, which later was known as the Nirbhaya Act prescribing death sentence for someone who commits rape, leading to the death of the victim or causes her to be in a persistent vegetative state.
