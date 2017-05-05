Nirbhaya Gangrape Case Verdict Live: Hang the 4 Convicts Soon, Says Father

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the death sentence of all the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case which shook the conscience of the nation. All the three SC judges upheld this as rarest of rare case.

The four convicts are Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh. The hearings had gone on for almost a year on regular basis.

In 2013, a trial court had ruled that all five, except the juvenile (who was short of 18 months when he committed the offence). The verdict was upheld by the Delhi High Court. In March 2013, Ram Singh, another accused was found hanging in Tihar Jail.

