LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Nirbhaya Gangrape Case Verdict Live: Hang the 4 Convicts Soon, Says Father

News18.com | May 5, 2017, 3:51 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the death sentence of all the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case which shook the conscience of the nation. All the three SC judges upheld this as rarest of rare case.

The four convicts are Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh. The hearings had gone on for almost a year on regular basis.

In 2013, a trial court had ruled that all five, except the juvenile (who was short of 18 months when he committed the offence). The verdict was upheld by the Delhi High Court. In March 2013, Ram Singh, another accused was found hanging in Tihar Jail.

Stay tuned for Live updates.

May 5, 2017 5:05 pm (IST)

Nirbhaya's mother trains guns on Indian policicans: "I have never heard any politician say anything positive about women. They need to change their mentality." Even if a criminal is juvenile, he/she shouldn't be spared, she said. 


May 5, 2017 4:56 pm (IST)

 

Nirbhaya's mother on Friday address the media and thanked everybody for their support. "I thank everybody for supporting us, and we will continue to fight such heinous crimes," she said, adding that the verdict made her believe that justice can be delayed but can't be denied. 


May 5, 2017 4:15 pm (IST)

May 5, 2017 4:12 pm (IST)

Justice prevailed: Kiren Rijiju tweeted



May 5, 2017 4:01 pm (IST)
 



May 5, 2017 3:49 pm (IST)

Click to Read: Nirbhaya Gangrape Verdict: Options Left Now for the Killers
May 5, 2017 3:48 pm (IST)

The judgement was prononuced by a bench comprising Justices Dipak Misra, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan which had reserved the verdict on March 27 after a marathon hearing.


May 5, 2017 3:27 pm (IST)

Society's cry of Justice has been answered. Death is the only fit punishment: Police counsel Sr Adv Sidharth Luthra


May 5, 2017 3:21 pm (IST)

Click to Read: Nirbhaya Gangrape Verdict: Brutal, Diabolic and Barbaric, Says Supreme Court
May 5, 2017 3:19 pm (IST)

In principle I am against death penalty, but this was such a heinous crime that strictest punishment was needed. Brinda Karat, CPIM 


May 5, 2017 3:18 pm (IST)

Delhi Police's investigation stands vindicated, its an important verdict: Deependra Pathak, Delhi Police Spokesperson 


May 5, 2017 3:15 pm (IST)

We are not seeing as a deterrent. Truth is that most rapists get away with crime. We have to go beyond this case. Every rape case is gruesome. Better forensics and investigation is needed. Much more needs to be done. Rapes still happening in the country: Kalpana Vishwananth


May 5, 2017 3:11 pm (IST)

Strong message was needed to be delivered. Message had to go to prospective rapists also. Death penalty is right. I am happy SC has upheld death penalty. This was a tight case with all evidences: Abha Singh 


May 5, 2017 3:06 pm (IST)

I am very happy with death sentence in the Nirbhaya case. This was overdue and should have been done long back. I disagree to Indira's Jaising's opinion: Justice Usha Mehra
 

Judges go by merit of the case not by media trial as alleged by lawyer of those convicted. Lawyer AP Singh's comment is stupid. Legal options available are curative petitions, mercy plea to President: Justice Usha Mehra


May 5, 2017 3:05 pm (IST)

Supreme Court rightly convicted them. Death penalty should not have been given. Life sentence was okay in the end. When you give life imprisonment you give a chance to improve. We must stay away from rarest of rare discussion: Advocate Indira Jaising


May 5, 2017 3:03 pm (IST)

Now a fresh date of execution will be announced: Advocate BL Kapur


May 5, 2017 3:02 pm (IST)

I am very happy that SC had listened to our pain and given justice to us. We are very happy that SC heard our plea. Now no regret that it was delayed. We want they should be hanged soon: Nirbhaya's father 
 

Justice has finally been done: Nirbhaya’s Mother 


May 5, 2017 3:00 pm (IST)
 

Justice not done, we will file review petition after reading the order: AP Singh, Lawyer of convicts 



May 5, 2017 2:59 pm (IST)

Investigation was cautious and long. Siddharth Luthra had submitted that the investigation was flawless whereas the counsel for the accused had tried to prove that investigation was biased.


We have taken into consideration the point of view of the Amicus and all the counsel involved. 


May 5, 2017 2:51 pm (IST)

- If this case isn't rarest of rare to award death penalty, then which case can fall under it: Justice R Banumathi
 

- Justice Bhanumati said that there should be systematic education of children to ensure how they will give respect to women
 

- Justice Bhanumati quoted Swami Vivekanand on how should tradition enrich society with knowledge and understanding to ensure justice for women
 

- Crime against women not only affects women’s self esteem and dignity but also degrades the pace of societal development. I hope that this gruesome incident in the capital and death of this young woman will be an eye-opener for a mass movement “to end violence against women” and “respect for women and her dignity” and sensitizing public at large on gender justice: Justice Bhanumati


May 5, 2017 2:45 pm (IST)

It is not only Nirbhaya’s and her family win but for all. The verdict is welcome. It is a slap on all rapists: Swati Maliwal ,DCW Chief  


May 5, 2017 2:42 pm (IST)

- Criminal conspiracy of 6 men established; all efforts made to destroy evidence like running bus over victim, her friend: SC
 

- Testimony of victim's friend who was with her in bus and the first prosecution witness is unimpeccable and relied upon: SC


May 5, 2017 2:42 pm (IST)

Hope this verdict as deterrent in future. I welcome the judgement, anti-rape law strengthened: Maneka Gandhi


May 5, 2017 2:39 pm (IST)

- Scientific evidence like DNA profiling of victim and accused proves to the hilt about their presence at the crime spot: SC
 

- Convicts treated victim as an object of enjoyment, with single purpose of ravishing her: SC


May 5, 2017 2:38 pm (IST)

Aggravating circumstances outweigh mitigating circumstances in the case; offence created "tsunami of shock": SC
 

Convicts' background, age, no criminal record, good behaviour in prison cannot outweigh aggravating circumstances: SC
 

The grotesque behavior of the accused, the way they forced the victim for anal sex, oral sex is proven by the bite marks. There was insertion of rod in her private parts and intestine was ruptured. 


May 5, 2017 2:30 pm (IST)

Parents and lawyers clapped in the courtroom after the verdict 


May 5, 2017 2:29 pm (IST)

Supreme Court terms case as brutal, diabolic and barbaric
 

SC said, no mitigating circumstances 


May 5, 2017 2:29 pm (IST)

Justice Deepak Mishra narrated the entire case and said that the gravity of the crime was so high that no other penalty could have been given. 


May 5, 2017 2:25 pm (IST)

All three judges uphold this as rarest of rare case. Justice Bhanumati's order presents additional evidence against convicts


May 5, 2017 2:25 pm (IST)

SC said, “Taking the serious injuries, the severe nature of offence committed by the convicts,  we are upholding the sentence”


May 5, 2017 2:20 pm (IST)

Supreme Court upholds earlier order of death sentence to the four Nirbhaya case convicts.
 

SC said, all four deserve death penalty. No question of false implication.   


May 5, 2017 2:18 pm (IST)

Justice Bhanumati has written separate order    


May 5, 2017 2:17 pm (IST)

Justice Deepak Mishra said that CCTV footage is correct. Dying deceleration proved beyond reasonable doubt. Criminal conspiracy is the case established. 


May 5, 2017 2:15 pm (IST)

Five years since the Nirbhaya case: What hasn’t changed

Women in the national capital are no safer on the road
 

Spike in incidence of rape cases across the country, NCRB data shows


2012: India saw 24,293 cases of rape, according to NCRB  


2015: India recorded 34,651 case of rape, according to NCRB  


Government refuses to make rape within marriage a crime


​Non-utilisation of the Rs 1,000 crore Nirbhaya Fund


May 5, 2017 2:14 pm (IST)

Five years since the Nirbhaya case: What has changed

Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2013 has widened the definition of rape
 

Nearly 400 fast-track courts set up to hear rape cases


Criminal Procedure Code and Evidence act, which mandates “character of the victim”, is rendered irrelevant


More empowerment for other rape survivors to speak out and demand justice


Greater emphasis on gender equality


Help lines, mobile apps to help women in danger


Stricter punishment for rape


Death penalty for rape, where the victim dies or is left in a vegetative state.


A Rs 1,000 crore 'Nirbhaya Fund' was set up to help other victims to report cases and rebuild their lives


May 5, 2017 2:13 pm (IST)

The whole country is waiting for judgment in the Nirbhaya case. The case raised the question on legal system of this country, after which lot of changes took place in legal system. We have complete faith on Supreme Court. Complete justice will be given to her and family. The Supreme Court will take strict action against accused: Rita Bahuguna, BJP leader told ANI


May 5, 2017 2:12 pm (IST)

We have full faith on the Supreme Court that they will give severe punishment to accused: Shakeel Ahmad, Congress leader


May 5, 2017 2:08 pm (IST)

Justice Dipak Misra is reading out the verdict 
 

Two separate judgment are being read out


May 5, 2017 2:07 pm (IST)

Nirbhaya’s parents have demanded death sentence for the convicts


May 5, 2017 1:51 pm (IST)

The convicts - Akshay, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Mukesh - challenged the Delhi High Court order which had sentenced them to the gallows


May 5, 2017 1:46 pm (IST)

One of the accused, Ram Singh hanged himself in prison, while another person, who was a juvenile at the time of the crime, was convicted in August last year and will serve the maximum sentence of three years in a reform home


May 5, 2017 12:57 pm (IST)

Advocate ML Sharma, who is representing the accused convict Mukesh, has expressed confidence of his client's acquittal.
 

"We are expecting that Mukesh should be acquitted because there is no case against him. There is no evidence that he was even in the bus. We are waiting for the verdict which will come out at 2pm today," Sharma told ANI.


May 5, 2017 12:47 pm (IST)
 

Nirbhaya's parents reach Supreme Court 


May 5, 2017 12:22 pm (IST)

"I hope We get justice today", said Nirbhaya’s mother while speaking to CNN-News18



May 5, 2017 12:14 pm (IST)

Click to Read: Amicus Curiae in Nirbhaya Case Had Called to Strike Down Death Penalty
May 5, 2017 12:13 pm (IST)

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde where he raised serious doubts on the merits of the evidence submitted by the prosecution based on which the convicts were sentenced to death


May 5, 2017 12:12 pm (IST)

Senior advocate Raju Ramachandran who unequivocally stated that “one penalty fits all” order was given by the lower court and stated that penalty of death sentence should be struck down as it violated the fundamental norms of sentencing


May 5, 2017 12:11 pm (IST)

Amid anticipation before the Supreme Court verdict in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case, it’s pertinent to note that the case witnessed submissions by two prominent senior advocates who acted as court appointed amicus curiae, requesting the bench to strike down the death penalty awarded by a trial court and upheld by the Delhi High Court


May 5, 2017 10:37 am (IST)

Click to read: Nirbhaya Gangrape: How the Case Has Progressed So Far
May 5, 2017 10:37 am (IST)

Today's verdict is going to be authored by Justice Dipak Misra and Justice Bhanumathi after a series of hearing which concluded on March 27. The hearings had gone on for almost a year on regular basis. If the bench decides to reject the pleas of the convicts, then it would confirm their death sentence.

 


May 5, 2017 10:37 am (IST)

The crime in which a 23-year-old lost her life to brutal assault by six persons had also led to the drafting of the 2013 Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2013, which later was known as the Nirbhaya Act prescribing death sentence for someone who commits rape, leading to the death of the victim or causes her to be in a persistent vegetative state.

 


May 5, 2017 10:37 am (IST)

The Supreme Court will deliver the verdict in the appeals filed by the four convicts who have been sentenced to death in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case which shook the conscience of the nation.


LOAD MORE
  • 05 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League
    KXIP vs RCB
    138/7
    20.0 overs
    		 119/10
    19.0 overs
    Kings XI Punjab beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 19 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 05 May, 2017 | Ireland in England
    IRE vs ENG
    126/10
    33.0 overs
    		 127/3
    20.0 overs
    England beat Ireland by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League
    GL vs DD
    208/7
    20.0 overs
    		 214/3
    17.3 overs
    Delhi Daredevils beat Gujarat Lions by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 03 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League
    KKR vs RPS
    155/8
    20.0 overs
    		 158/6
    19.2 overs
    Rising Pune Supergiant beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 02 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League
    SRH vs DD
    185/3
    20.0 overs
    		 189/4
    19.1 overs
    Delhi Daredevils beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.