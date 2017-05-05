Nirbhaya Gangrape: How the Case Has Progressed So Far

Updated: May 5, 2017, 9:06 AM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will pronounce its judgment in infamous 2012 Delhi gangrape case on Friday. The judgment will be pronounced in court room 2.

The matter was heard at length by a 3-judge Bench of Justices Dipak Misra, R Banuathi and Ashok Bhushan.

Justice Dipak Misra and Justice R Banumathi will deliver separate judgments.

TIMELINE NIRBHAYA CASE

DEC 16, 2012: A paramedic student was gangraped and brutally assaulted by six men in a private bus and thrown out of the moving vehicle along with her male friend. They were admitted to Safdarjung hospital

DEC 17, 2012: Police identified four accused -- the bus driver ram Singh, his brother Mukesh, Vinay Sharma and Pawan Gupta

DEC 18, 2012: Ram Singh and three others were arrested

MARCH 11, 2013: Main accused Ram Singh commits suicide in Tihar jail

AUGUST 31, 2013: Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) presided over by principal district magistrate Geetanjali Goel finds the juvenile accused guilty of rape and murder of the medical student, sentences him to 3 years in special home.

JANUARY 29, 2013: Supreme Court dismisses transfer petition

SEPTEMBER 13, 2013: Four remaining accused sentenced to death by additional sessions judge Yogesh Khanna

MARCH 13, 2014: Delhi High Court bench of justices Reva Khetrapal and Pratibha Rani upholds the trial court verdict

MARCH 15, 2014: Supreme Court stays execution of the accused after allegations of a denial of fair trial

DECEMBER 18, 2015: Delhi High Court refuses to stay release of the minor-accused, who walks free after three years in a juvenile home

APRIL 3, 2016: Nirbhaya hearings begin in the Supreme Court, after 19 months of being in cold storage. Justices Dipak Misra, V Gopala Gowda and Kurian Joseph to hear the case

APRIL 8, 2016: Senior Advocates Raju Ramachandran and Sanjay Hegde appointed amicus curiae

JULY 11, 2016: Nirbhaya hearing begins with a change in bench. Justices Dipak Misra, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan to preside

AUGUST 1, 2016: An interesting hearing takes place in courtroom 4

AUGUST 29, 2016: High drama in courtroom as allegations of police tampering with evidence are made; ML Sharma breaks down

SEPTEMBER 2, 2016: Advocate ML Sharma concludes his submissions

SEPTEMBER 16, 2016: Former DCP (Delhi) Chaya Sharma, who was transferred to Mizoram post the Delhi gangrape case attends the hearing

NOVEMBER 7, 2016: Senior advocate and amicus curae Raju Ramachandran makes his submissions in court, argues for the sentencing order to be set aside

NOVEMBER 28, 2016: Senior advocate and amicus curae Sanjay Hegde argues against reliability of evidence in the case

JANUARY 6, 2017: Supreme Court seeks mitigating circumstances from the accused

FEBRUARY 3, 3017: Supreme Court decides to re-hear the case on the sentencing aspect, after the petitioners contend that there have been violations in procedure

MARCH 6, 2017: All the accused submit additional affidavits to the court

MARCH 27, 2017: Supreme Court reserves verdict after nearly a year of hearing the case