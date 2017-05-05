Nirbhaya Gangrape Verdict: Options Left Now for the Killers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has upheld the Delhi High Court verdict awarding death sentence to all the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. However, there are some legal options still available for the four men on death row.

Three options left for Nirbhaya’s killers

1) The four can now file review petition challenging the judgment

- The bench hearing the review petition must be larger than the bench that gave the death penalty, 3 judges plus in this case.

2) In case they fail to get reprieve, they can file for curative petition.

- Supreme Court in its judgment in Rupa Ashok Hurra v Ashok Hurra (2002) allowed parties to file a 'curative petition'.

3) Lastly, they can file for presidential mercy petition.

- Under article 72 of the constitution, the president can grant pardon, and suspend, remit or commute a sentence of death.

* However, the president does not exercise this power on this own — he has to act on the advice of the council of ministers.

ALSO READ | Nirbhaya Gangrape Verdict: Brutal, Diabolic and Barbaric, Says Supreme Court