Nirmala Sitharaman Thanks 'Cosmic Grace' After Elevation as Defence Minister
Answering opposition's criticism of her working as commerce minister, Nirmala Sitharaman said she was neither averse nor frightened by criticism.
Sitharaman was quick to highlight a number of initiatives by the commerce ministry like Start up India and Make in India. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: Nirmala Sitharaman, who got the crucial defence portfolio in a major rejig of the Modi government on Sunday, credited her elevation to a cabinet rank minister to "cosmic grace" and support from party leadership.
Sitharaman is among the four junior ministers who were given a cabinet berth.
"Somebody who has come from a small town, grown into the party with all the support of the leadership, and if given such responsibility, it just makes you feel sometimes that cosmic grace is there. Otherwise it is impossible," she told reporters here after taking oath.
Answering opposition's criticism of her working as commerce minister, the BJP leader said she was neither averse nor frightened by criticism.
"Every criticism is a message and we have to learn from it. I am not averse to criticism and also not frightened of it (criticism), but certainly take messages from them.
"Criticism per se do not reflect on performance, it only adds to your performance if you are ready to take on-board the corrections that may be workable," she said.
Sitharaman was also quick to highlight a number of initiatives by the commerce ministry like Start up India and Make in India.
"With the support of the prime minister, so many things have happened in the ministry like Start up India, Make in India etc. There is some misconception about 'Make in India', but it will be answered," she said.
Sitharaman was earlier Minister of State (Independent Charge) Commerce.
(With PTI inputs)
Sitharaman is among the four junior ministers who were given a cabinet berth.
"Somebody who has come from a small town, grown into the party with all the support of the leadership, and if given such responsibility, it just makes you feel sometimes that cosmic grace is there. Otherwise it is impossible," she told reporters here after taking oath.
Answering opposition's criticism of her working as commerce minister, the BJP leader said she was neither averse nor frightened by criticism.
"Every criticism is a message and we have to learn from it. I am not averse to criticism and also not frightened of it (criticism), but certainly take messages from them.
"Criticism per se do not reflect on performance, it only adds to your performance if you are ready to take on-board the corrections that may be workable," she said.
Sitharaman was also quick to highlight a number of initiatives by the commerce ministry like Start up India and Make in India.
"With the support of the prime minister, so many things have happened in the ministry like Start up India, Make in India etc. There is some misconception about 'Make in India', but it will be answered," she said.
Sitharaman was earlier Minister of State (Independent Charge) Commerce.
(With PTI inputs)
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 7 Times Kangana Ranaut Took On The World Without Mincing Words
- Simran: Kangana Ranaut Has Many Faces In Single Rehne De
- After Sidharth, John Receives Flak For Promoting His Film Inappropriately
- Skoda Octavia RS 2017 Launched in India for Rs 24.62 Lakh
- Bumrah Emerges Undisputed Leader for Indian Bowling in Limited Overs Cricket