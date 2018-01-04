NIT Patna Recruitment 2018 – 122 Professor Posts, Apply before 22nd January
This NIT Patna Recruitment 2018 is being carried on under 4-tier flexible faculty cadre structure and the institution aims to fill 122 vacancies for the aforementioned posts of Professors.
File photo of National Institute of Technol ogy's building, Patna. (Image: http://www.nitp.ac.in)
NIT - National Institute of Technology, Patna is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor in its various departments viz Civil Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Architecture.
Interested candidates can ascertain their eligibility and apply online on the official website of NIT Patna by following the instructions given below:
How to Apply For NIT Patna Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.nitp.ac.in/php/home.php
Step 2 – Click on the ‘Apply Online’ link given in front of
“Faculty Recruitment Advertisement No. NITP/Rect./01/2018 - for Assistant, Associate and Professor level”
Step 3 – Click on “Register” and complete the registration process, once you get the registration details, login to your profile
Step 4 – Complete the application process and pay the fee online
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and collect other necessary documents
Step 6 – Send the online application form copy and scanned copies of documents at the following address before the due date of 31st January 2018 via speed/registered post only.
“The Director, NIT Patna, Ashok Rajpath, Patna-800005, India”
Application Fee:
General / OBC Candidates are required to pay an application fee of ₹600, SC/ST need to pay ₹300 while PwD candidates are completely exempted from paying the application fee.
Important Dates:
Last Date to Apply Online – 22nd January 2018
Last Date of Receipt of Hard Copy of the Application Form – 31st January 2018, 5:30PM
Eligibility Criterion & Pay Scale
The eligibility criterion viz academic qualification, experience, etc and applicable pay scale varies for these posts, therefore candidates must go through the official advertisement to check if they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post they are applying to: http://www.nitp.ac.in/facultyrecruitment/downloadables/AdvertisementNo.NITPRect.-01-2018.pdf
