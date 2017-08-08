NITI Aayog's Agriculture Road Map For Next 3 Years Stresses on Pulse Production

: The NITI Aayog's roadmap for the next 3 years for agriculture stresses on increasing pulses production and passing of the model contract farming act to improve productivity in agriculture.Minister of State for Agriculture Purushottam Rupala shed light on the action plan in a reply in the Lok Sabha. The national food security mission - Pulses is being implemented in 638 districts in 29 states to make the country self sufficient in pulses production. Currently India imports pulses to make up for the shortfall in production. The total consumption is around 18 million tons whereas production is only 11 million tons.The Ministry of Agriculture is in the process of preparing a model contract farming act, which will be adopted by states and address the shortcomings of the current practices of contract farming.