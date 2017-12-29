Nitin Gadkari Complains of Uneasiness After Addressing Public Meet
Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari addressing at the foundation stone laying ceremony of project for protection of Majuli Island from erosion and Construction of Brahmaputra Board Complex, at Rawnapara, Majuli on Friday. (Photo: MIB India)
Majuli (Assam): Union Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday complained of uneasiness after addressing a public meeting at Majuli island in Assam.
A team of doctors, deployed at the venue on this occasion, rushed to the stage to attend to Gadkari. They checked his sugar and blood pressure levels and offered him a banana to eat.
The volume of the speakers was considerably reduced and a large pedestal fan was placed next to him for his convenience.
Majuli District Medical Officer Sashidhar Phuka said the minister's blood pressure had shot up temporarily and he was now out of danger now.
CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal attended the foundation stone laying ceremony of Protection of Majuli Island from Flood and Erosion & Construction of Brahmaputra Board Complex and Water Resources Department projects by Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari at Rawnapar, Majuli. pic.twitter.com/FCfXLSSWQ2— Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) December 29, 2017
