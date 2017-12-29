GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Nitin Gadkari Complains of Uneasiness After Addressing Public Meet

The Union minister, who was at Majuli island to flag off cargo movement on river Brahmaputra, was seen resting his head on the back of his chair after delivering an hour-long speech.

PTI

Updated:December 29, 2017, 7:14 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Nitin Gadkari Complains of Uneasiness After Addressing Public Meet
Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari addressing at the foundation stone laying ceremony of project for protection of Majuli Island from erosion and Construction of Brahmaputra Board Complex, at Rawnapara, Majuli on Friday. (Photo: MIB India)
Majuli (Assam): Union Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday complained of uneasiness after addressing a public meeting at Majuli island in Assam.

The minister who was here to flag off cargo movement on river Brahmaputra was seen resting his head on the back of his chair after delivering an hour-long speech.



A team of doctors, deployed at the venue on this occasion, rushed to the stage to attend to Gadkari. They checked his sugar and blood pressure levels and offered him a banana to eat.

The volume of the speakers was considerably reduced and a large pedestal fan was placed next to him for his convenience.

Majuli District Medical Officer Sashidhar Phuka said the minister's blood pressure had shot up temporarily and he was now out of danger now.
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES
File is:/article-scroll-new.php