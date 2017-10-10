Nitish Kumar Takes a Dig at Union Health Minister's 'Biharis Crowding AIIMS' Comment

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took an indirect dig at Union Minister of State for Health, Ashwini Choubey, for his remarks that Biharis are responsible for crowding the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.While inaugurating various health projects in Patna on Tuesday, Nitish advised all MPs to help people of Bihar who need better treatment. "I urge all MPs of the state to extend help to those who want treatment outside Bihar," he said.The CM said his government was doing everything possible for the betterment of health facilities within the state so that no one has to go outside.On Sunday, Choubey landed in controversy when he remarked that Biharis were flocking to AIIMS and straining the premier institute’s resources.The Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare added that he had directed doctors to send “such patients” back to the state.Choubey made the controversial comment while stressing on the need to develop health infrastructure in Bihar. “We have this peculiar habit of visiting AIIMS in Delhi for everything. The people of Bihar tend to go there even for a small disease. This has put pressure there and I have directed the doctors to send such patients back to the state.”