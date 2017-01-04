Nitish Kumar Undertakes Aerial Survey of 'Prakash Parv' Sites

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday conducted an aerial survey of Patna to oversee arrangements for the ongoing Prakash Parv to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, for which lakhs of devotees from across the world have arrived in the capital.

Kumar took an aerial view of three tent cities located at Gandhi Maidan, Bypass and Kangana ghat where Sikh devotees are staying during the 350th Prakash Parv.

In addition, the Chief Minister also took a round of Takht Harmandir Saheb Gurudwara, Bal Leela Gurudwara and Guru ka Bagh to ensure if something more needed to be done in the arrangements for the historic occasion, an official statement said here.

On his return, he gave necessary instructions to officials to maintain highest degree of preparedness for the occasion, it said.

Chief Secretary Anjani Kumar Singh and Director General of Police P K Thakur accompanied the Chief Minister in the aerial survey.

Kumar has been taking personal interest in the arrangements for 350th Prakash Parv by visiting concerned spots frequently and passing on instructions to officials.

He has received accolades from devotees from various parts of the country and also abroad from places like US, UK, Australia, Germany and Canada.

The 350th Prakash Parv will end tomorrow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Punjab Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal and Kumar would attend the closing function at Gandhi Maidan.