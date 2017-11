NITT Recruitment 2017: 177 Posts for Professors at NIT-Trichy, Last Date 11th November 2017

NITT Recruitment 2017 Application Process to fill 177 vacancies of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor is open on the official website of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchirappalli - nitt.edu . The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchirappalli had invited applications for filling the above posts via. Adv.no.NITT/R/F/2017/03, NITT/R/F/2017/04 and NITT/R/F/2017/05, earlier this month. The applications are to be submitted in the online and offline mode.The last date to apply for the same is November 11th, 2017. Candidates eligible and interested can apply online by following steps given below.How to Apply for NITT Recruitment 2017 Online?Step 1 – Visit the official website - nitt.edu Step 2 – Under Notices/Downloads, click on‘Recruitment for Faculty positions at NIT, Tiruchirappalli (Last date to apply: 11-11-2017’Step 3 – Click on either any of the three advertisements as per the post you are eligible for and read the instructions thoroughly: NITT/R/F/2017/03 or NITT/R/F/2017/04 or NITT/R/F/2017/05 Step 4 – Click on ‘Register’Step 5 – Enter your details and registerStep 6 – Sign in with login ID and PasswordStep 7 – Fill application form and attach essential documentsStep 8 – Upload scanned photo and signatureStep 9 – Pay application fee via Debit/Credit/Net BankingStep 10 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further referenceAfter successfully applying online, the candidates need to download the completed application form and send it offline by speed post/registered post with self attested copies of documents/certificates/other attached documents before 21st November 2017, to the following address:Registrar,National Institute of Technology,Tiruchirappalli – 620015Tamil NaduOn the cover of application candidates have to mention ‘the post name’ ‘AGP’ ‘Department’ like “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ASSISTANT PROFESSOR (AGP ___________) IN THE DEPARTMENT OF_____________.”1. Candidates from General Category have to pay application fee of ₹1000/-2. Candidates from SC/ST category have to pay ₹500/-3. Woman/PWD category candidates are exempted from application feesThe eligibility criterion and pay scale differ for every post, so candidates must go through the detailed eligibility criteria from official advertisement notification of the post they are applying for.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be based on the following three criterion:1. Merit List2. Presentation3. Interview