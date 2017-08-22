NMML to Look Into the Feasibility For a Museum of All Indian PMs

The Government has officially asked the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) to look into the “feasibility of executing the idea" of setting up a museum on all Indian prime ministers. NMML will now have to oversee all aspects of “possibility” of setting up such a museum and “smooth execution of this idea”.The proposal was cleared at the general meeting of the memorial chaired by the Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who is the Vice Chairman of the Society.Among others who attended the meeting included Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar and Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Mallikarjun Kharge and Karan Singh along with Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta.The source in NMML society who attended the meeting said that land and heritage laws will are issues which need to be settled before the society makes any concrete recommendations.“Since it is imagined to be permanent museum of past and future prime ministers, NMML is going to work on aspects that can make a museum of the future.” says a member of the society.The basic idea is to have in one place – whether within the NMML or outside, a museum to showcase anything and everything associated with the leaders of the country who headed the political executive.Other suggestions given to NMML at the AGM were on holding more programs on the Jan Sangh founder SP Mukerji and on the founder of Banaras Hindu University and two time president of Indian National Congress, Madan Mohan Malviya,NMML was also told to print books, offer fellowships and hold program that promote Indian languages. The source said, “At the meeting there were suggestions made for NMML to do more work in Indian languages.”