'No Bag Day' For UP School Students on Saturdays

Lucknow: The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to take the load off students and has declared Saturdays to be ‘no-bag’ days in all state-run primary and secondary schools.

The students, instead, will engage in extracurricular activities aimed at strengthening ties between students and teachers, an official release issued by Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said on Friday.

The state government also has plans to give more impetus to co-education.

The government will formulate a three-member committee, headed by secretary (basic education), to prepare a digital database of all teachers, so as to eliminate any traces of corruption in schools’ administration.

The department has also decided that the power of settling any dispute in the management committee would now rest with a registrar of chit fund society, rather than the district school inspector. Sharma has directed the Chief Secretary (Education) to prepare a proposal on the same and submit it within a week.

Additionally, the state government has also asked the principal secretary to ensure that teachers are not made to do any extra work, other than help during census, election and during a natural calamity. The Teacher Transfer Policy, as set by the Haryana government, was also discussed during the meeting.