Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday made a fervent appeal for giving central university status to Patna University, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi instead invited it to compete for a spot in the list of 20 universities that would be developed as “world-class” institutions.Sharing the stage with Nitish for the first time after forming the coalition government in Bihar, PM Modi addressed students at the centenary celebrations of the university. Nitish Kumar used the occasion and told Modi, “There has been a long-standing demand of giving this university the status of central university. This is a great opportunity when our PM is with us. I appeal with folded hands to fulfill this demand.”However, the PM said there was more in store for Patna University than the status of a central university. He announced that the top ten private and government universities in the country would be converted into "world class" educational institutions and hoped Patna would make the cut.Elaborating on the initiative, he said that the government would give them financial assistance of Rs 10,000 crore in the next five years. Modi said the selection of universities would be based on a challenge and not on anyone’s recommendations. Once selected, the institutes would continue to maintain their autonomy.“This is more than the status of central university. I hope Patna University would not be left behind and grab this opportunity with both hands,” he said.The opposition parties, however, accused the Prime Minister of diverting the issue and ignoring the demand.Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) said that the PM has “befooled Nitish”. RJD national vice president Shivanand Tiwary said, “Narendra Modi has shown the mirror to Nitish Kumar and he should learn to be happy with that. We were also hoping that Modi ji would announce the demand of granting central university status.”Senior congress leader and former education minister Ashok Choudhary lamented the way, as he said, Prime Minister ignored the issue. “Instead of announcing anything he invited the university to participate in a challenge league. Who knows the result?” he quipped.Nitish’s party Janata Dal (United) tried to downplay the issue. Party’s spokesman Neeraj Kumar said, “RJD can only think of Charwaha schools. They have no understanding of education system. The PM is committed to the development of Bihar.” But he added that he too hoped that the demand of central university status would be met in the future.