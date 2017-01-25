No Extension of Deadline For Phase III Cable TV Digitisation

New Delhi: The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Wednesday said that no extension beyond 31st January will be given to switch off analog signals for urban areas in Phase III of Cable TV Digitisation drive.

In a statement released here, the ministry said those who have not yet taken Set Top Boxes (STBs), are advised to obtain the same from the MSO/Cable Operators in their areas immediately, failing which they would not be able to watch TV services through Cable TV Networks after next Tuesday.

"It is brought to the notice of all concerned that Ministry of I&B would not grant any extension beyond 31 st January, 2017 to switch off analog signals in Phase III urban areas," the ministry said in a statement released here.

In this connection, Chief Secretaries of all States/UTs have been requested recently to ensure the Authorised Officer get acquainted with their powers and specified rules to enforce them against defaulters if they continue to carry analog signal in Phase III urban areas after 31 st January, the ministry said.

The Ministry had issued instructions to all the Broadcasters, Multi System Operators (MSOs) and Local Cable Operators (LCOs) to ensure that no analog signals are transmitted over the cable networks in Phase III urban areas after 31 st January, it added.

On account of court proceedings, I&B Ministry had earlier given time up to 31 st January to switch over to digital mode of transmission in Cable TV Networks in Phase III urban areas.

Television Networks (Regulation) Amendment Act, 2011 has made it mandatory for switch-over of the existing analogue Cable TV networks to Digital Addressable System (DAS) in four phases.

Digital switch-over has already taken place in Phase-I and II areas.