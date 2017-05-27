No-fly List Effect: Cases of Unruly Passengers Less Now, Says Aviation Minister

New Delhi: Airlines are reporting lesser number of cases of unruly passengers following the government's decision to come out with a 'national no-fly list' to deal with such incidents, Civil Aviation Minister Gajapathi Raju said on Friday.

Raju said he had advised Air India to lift the ban imposed on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who had claimed to have hit an Air India staffer, after the lawmaker assured that he would not repeat such a behaviour.

"Airlines are reporting lesser problems," Raju told NDTV when asked what impact has the proposed 'national no-fly list' had.

The minister added that Gaikwad had written to him saying he will behave himself and such a thing will not happen.

"I advised the airlines to withdraw the ban because the civil aviation requirement isn't in their favour till the government amends it (the rules)," Raju said.

Earlier this month, the government released draft rules for a "national no-fly list" of unruly passengers for all domestic carriers, proposing a ban on flying from three months upto an indefinite period.

The draft is an amendment to the existing Civil Aviation Requirement, a set of rules on unruly and disruptive passengers.

These are being placed in the public domain for 30 days for comments and feedback from stakeholders following which the government will come out with final amendments by June 30.