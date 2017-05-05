No-Fly List: Three Levels of Offences to Identify Unruly Passengers

New Delhi: The Civil Aviation Ministry on Friday proposed a no-fly list to deal with unruly passengers in the wake of the assault incident involving Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad.

Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Ganapati Raju said: "The ministry has listed three levels to identify unruly behaviour."

Level 1: Disruptive behaviour like physical gestures, abusive language (suspension for 3 months)

Level 2: Physically abusive behaviour like pushing, kicking, sexual harassment etc.

Level 3: Life-threatening behaviour.

"The punishment has been divided into 3 categories. Level 1 is 3 months, Level 2 is 6 months, Level 3 is 2 yrs or more," he said.

For effective implementation of the draft, the Centre has made some sort of identification mandatory either Aadhaar or passport number while booking even domestic tickets.

The revised norms will tackle any unruly behaviour and will strike a balance between the rights of passengers and carriers.

The public can give feedback on the draft for a month. Depending on the feedback received, the aviation ministry will take some time to study them and come out final rules.

This move comes a month after Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad thrashed an Air India employee.