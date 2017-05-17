CJI Holds Quran in Courtroom, Asks 'Where is the Mention of Instant Triple Talaq'

New Delhi: In a clear indication that the lawyers should not think that the Supreme Court bench is not well-versed in the matter, Chief Justice of India JS Khehar, holding the Quran, read out verses from Surah At-Talaq to a counsel of the respondents. In his reply to senior advocate V Giri, the CJI said that there is no way Talaq-e-Biddat or instant talaq finds any mention in the Quran and only the first two forms — Ehsan and Ahsan — are based on the holy book.

ALSO READ | Can Women Exclude Triple Talaq in Nikahnama, Asks Supreme Court

Giri was making his submissions where he stated that statutorily inroads into personal laws have been made before and there has been verdicts where practices have been struck down. At this juncture, he passed on the Quran to the bench and said that Talaq-e-Biddat finds place in para 230 of Surah 65 of the Quran. However, the CJI smiled and asked the counsel to read them again.

“You have to read all the paras before and after to give a complete picture. Even Mr (Kapil) Sibal cited only a selected few. If you say the period iddah is compulsory after every pronouncement and it is the third instance after which it becomes irrevocable. Hence, Talaq-e-Biddat finds no place in the Quran. We are only pointing this out to you because you should know that we also understand what is happening here and it's not that we are not getting it," said the CJI.

Even Justice Nariman echoed the sentiment if his brother judge and said, “Talaq-e-Biddat is not sanctioned by the Quran at all.”

Giri then said, “I accept it is my mistake and it was just my inference.”

ALSO READ | You Want All Three Wickets Down In One Ball: SC To Govt On Triple Talaq

The judges even read Surah 4 verse 35 and said that it needs an arbitrator. The confidence of the CJI in the matter of the holy book was hard to ignore. “Read the complete paragraph, you will see even this excludes triple talaq completely,” said the CJI.

Holding up a book, which he said he had received from someone, Justice Khehar said, “This book says that in every Friday prayers you say that biddat is bad and should not be practised by any means. Every Friday prayers you say it and now you say it is part of your 1400-year-old faith,” he said. Holding up a book, which he said he had received from someone, Justice Khehar said, “This book says that in every Friday prayers you say that biddat is bad and should not be practised by any means. Every Friday prayers you say it and now you say it is part of your 1400-year-old faith,” he said.

Senior advocate Raju Ramachandran also made his submissions and called the verdicts relied upon by the petitioners which had criticised triple talaq as baseless as it had opinion of scholars who form a minority within the community.

“If a judge of a secular court who coincidentally happens to be a Muslim tells me that implication of divorce is not what your school of thought is telling you but it is the other one and the one you are saying is wrong, then such a thing cannot happen and is impossible,” said Ramachandran who also said that what is important is what the community believes in and not what the outsiders tell him.

The CJI had also said that applicability of Article 25 of the Constitution is restricted to matters which are essential to religion.

"Protection of Article 25 is applicable only when it is about a practice which is essential to your religions and not for what is not essential,” stated the CJI.