No MNREGA Funds from Centre, States Halt Payments

Payments under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act have been frozen in 19 states as of October 31 this year.A report in IndiaSpend cites official government data and states that wages in Haryana have not been paid since August 31, 2017. In states like Jharkhand, Karnataka and Kerala, payments have not been made since September this year.Then there are states like Uttarakhand, Bihar, Tripura, Gujarat, Maharashtra where wages have not been paid since October.If the states and the number of workers enrolled are to be considered, the data reflect that over 92 million active MNREGA workers may not be getting their pay on time. The amount of wages to be paid amount to somewhere close to Rs 3,066 crore. The report attributes statement by NREGA Sangharsh Morcha here.The report further states that the central government has not approved most payments for 20 days in March-April 2017, and around 8-% of such payments for May were not processed.According to the Act, workers must receive payments within 15 days of their work. If that does not happen, according to MNREGA guidelines, the workers are entitled to seek compensation at per day rate basis for the period of the delay. Interestingly, legal expenses are not calculated for these delays.IndiaSpend report further states that “it is mandatory for the states to send audited reports of the previous financial year after September 30 every year for the central government to release the second tranche of funds.”The report comes just days after the central government released a statement on MNREGA, wherein it cited that “The Ministry is constantly monitoring the status of payment of compensation for delay in payment of wages with respect to amount not approved, amount approved and payments made. As on date, out of Rs. 80.58 crore of approved delay compensation since coming in force of the provisions for compensation for delay in payment of wages, Rs. 51.40 crore have already been paid due to the constant engagement with the states.”