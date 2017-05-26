No Moon Sighted, Ramadan to Start From Sunday

Lucknow: The holy month of Ramadan will commence from Sunday as Markazi Chand Committee, on Friday, announced that the crescent moon had not been sighted yet.

“The Ramadan moon has not been sighted in various cities. Hence, the committee has announced that the first Roza will be held on Sunday, 28th May. I wish everyone an auspicious month of Ramadan,” said Maulana Khalid Rasheed, president Markazi Chand Committee.

The annual helpline number for the month of Ramadan, run by Aishbagh Eidgah, under the guidance of Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali was also recently launched.

Speaking to News18, Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said, “This special helpline will be functional from 25th May, between 2pm-4pm, and people from all over the world will be able to get their questions answered through phone calls and other platforms like social media. We will also be active on Facebook and Twitter. People can post their queries from these platforms also.”

The month of Ramadan is celebrated by Muslims across the globe. Followers hold a dawn-to-dusk fast, called roza, which is broken with a sip of water and dates.