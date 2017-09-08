No More Protests Over NEET in Tamil Nadu, Says Supreme Court

: The Supreme Court on Friday said that there would be no more protests in Tamil Nadu over NEET. The order came just days after protests erupted across the state over the suicide of S Anitha, a Dalit medical aspirant.The state chief secretary and principal secretary have been made accountable to ensure that Tamil Nadu remains peaceful with the apex court asking the administration to book all those who disturb law and order. Additionally, the court has also said that political leaders can also be booked if they try to jeopardize normal life.The order came while the court was hearing a PIL filed by lawyer GS Mani demanding a judicial inquiry into the death of Anitha. The plea also asked for the Tamil Nadu government to maintain law and order and ensure that protests over Anitha's death don't disrupt normal life.17-year-old Dalit girl Anitha, who was the face of the fight against NEET, took her life on September 1. The teenager from Ariyalur had petitioned the Supreme Court against the implementation of NEET in Tamil Nadu.A day after the Anitha's suicide, protests were held across Chennai by many groups, including the Left parties and PMK. The protestors blamed both the state and the central government for Anitha's death.Superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan had also expressed grief over the incident. "We must protest for Anitha's justice without considering caste, creed or even state borders. The girl had many dreams but now she has been killed and buried. Those who claimed that good news was coming soon have disappeared, so has the girl. Politicians should forget party rivalries and rise against this," said Kamal Haasan.