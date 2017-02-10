No One Has Insulted a PM More Than Rahul Gandhi: Anupam Kher

Mumbai: After Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi's attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'raincoat' barb on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, veteran actor Anupam Kher reminded him of how he insulted Singh.

"Sorry but nobody has insulted the Prime Minister more than you. Remember tearing the ordinance in a press conference. Unless you think you are royalty," Anupam, whose wife Kirron Kher is a BJP MP from Chandigarh, tweeted on Thursday.

Sorry but Nobody has insulted d Prime Minister more than you. Remember tearing d ordinance in a Press con. Unless u think you are Royalty. https://t.co/BTPY5LX2yr — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) February 9, 2017

The actor, who has himself been a supporter of the BJP and Modi, reacted to Gandhi's tweet that Modi demeaned his position and himself more than anyone else by launching a surprise attack on Mammohan Singh.

Gandhi's tweet read: "When a Prime Minister reduces himself to ridiculing his predecessor - years his senior, he hurts the dignity of the parliament and the nation."

This came in reponse to Modi's Wednesday jibe at Singh, saying: "Only Doctor Sahab (Manmohan Singh) knows the art of bathing wearing a rain-coat."

"For around 35 years, he (Manmohan) has had a say or a role in India's economic policy and decisions. In these 35 years, we heard of many a scam, but he has remained free of any blemish."

"There is a lot for us politicians to learn... so much happened he did not get even a taint. Only Doctor Sahab (Manmohan Singh) knows the art of bathing wearing a rain coat," Modi said, resulting in a huge uproar and walkout in the Rajya Sabha from Congress members.