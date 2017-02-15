Jaipur: The University of Rajasthan has received a proposal from the government nominee in its syndicate to include a textbook in the history syllabus which claims that the famous battle of Haldighati was won by Maharana Pratap.

“It has been forwarded to the board of studies of the university for critical examination and appropriate decision,” Rajeshwar Singh, who is holding the charge of the vice-chancellor of the university, said, adding that there was no plan to “rewrite” history.

He said the proposal was to include a textbook in the history syllabus so that an “alternate opinion” on the Haldighati battle was also highlighted.

The suggested textbook claims that the battle was won by Maharana Pratap.

It is a popular view of historians that the forces of Mughal emperor Akbar had defeated Maharana Pratap in the battle of Haldighati in 1576.