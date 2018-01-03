No Proof of Taliban, ISIS in Kashmir, Says Home Ministry

The home ministry on Wednesday said that there was no evidence of any presence of ISIS in the Kashmir valley. Further, the ministry also said that Al Qaeda commander Zakir Musa had not more than 10 militants’ support.Responding to a question put forth by MP Amar Singh, MoS Home Ministry Hansraj Ahir said that as per government reports, there was no presence of ISIS, but that the Ansar Gazwat ul-Hind (AGUH) which was formed and led by Zakir Musa has been active on social media.“As per report, nothing has been established on the ground that ISIS is operating in any part of Kashmir valley. However, Ansar Gazwat ul-Hind formed and led by Zakir Musa has posted adverse materials on social media. There are reports that at present, Zakir Musa has support of no less than 10 militants,” said Amir.In November last month, three terrorists opened fire on a police team at Zakura crossing killing one sub inspector and injuring a special officer. In retaliatory fire, one terrorist was killed whose body was wrapped in ISIS flag. Post that, union minister Jitender Singh had said that the government had taken cognizance of the reports.Further, Amir also said that “no militant tanzeem called Taliban is presently operating in any part of Kashmir valley.” Earlier this year, a group of unidentified militants addressed a rally in Pulwama where they warned people against supporting ‘un-Islamic Pakistan while seeking support for Taliban.Barely hours after Amir made the statement in Parliament, Ansar Gazwat ul-Hind, on Wednesday, posted a video (similar to the one they had put out sometime ago) talking about Babri Masjid demolition on a messaging group, detailing the history, background and calling out Muslims in India to embrace jihad. On December 26, the group also posted an interview with Ustad Usama Mehmood, the spokesman of Al Qaeda of the sub-continent. In October this year, the outfit had released an audio clip on a conversation between the outfit’s leader Zakir Musa and slain militant Abu Dujana.